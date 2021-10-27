Anesthesiologist from Williamsville pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

John R. LoFaso, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Buffalo City court to the violation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An anesthesiologist from Williamsville has plead guilty to disorderly conduct following his completion of the Buffalo Opioid Intervention Court Program.

Investigators says LoFaso was accused of fraudulently modifying patient's medical records after the chart had been closed to obtain prescription fentanyl for personal use.

Police were notified after the hospital LoFaso was working at conducted an internal investigation and discovered five other incidents involving LoFaso.

He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. As part of his sentence, the judge ordered LoFaso to continue undergoing his medical treatments.

“Whenever possible, I want to give an individual who has made a bad decision by committing a crime the opportunity for a second chance. Opiates, particularly fentanyl, are highly addictive and deadly drugs. The Buffalo Opioid Intervention Courts gives a person a second chance at life by holding them accountable while getting them the help they need to overcome their addiction,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn in a released statement.