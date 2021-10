The police vehicle was struck by a civilian vehicle, whose driver is now facing traffic and drug charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Police officers and another driver were injured during a crash that involved two cars Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at Ashley and Peck streets, a block south of Broadway on the East Side.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the police vehicle was struck by a civilian vehicle, whose driver is now facing traffic and drug charges.