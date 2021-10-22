Traffic stop leads to drug charges

All three men were taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

BRANT, N.Y. — Three people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in the Town of Brant.

Erie County Sheriff Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Brant Reservation Road near Milestrip Road just after 11 p.m. Deputies say the driver, Shaine Henhawk, of Collins, had an active warrant out of Salamanca and taken into custody.

While deputies were interviewing the passengers, they say they discovered one of the passengers, Gregory McSkimming, 51, of Evans, allegedly had a quantity of Oxycodone pills that were not his.

Deputies also say there were multiple open containers in the vehicle. While checking for alcohol, the deputies discovered several baggies containing a white powder, pipes with residue and cocaine wrapped in plastic.

Shaine Henhawk, of Collins, has been charged with criminal possession of cocaine, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a vehicle and traffic law violation.

McSkimming is charged with criminal possession of cocaine and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A second passenger, Joseph Laforme, 21 of Gowanda is charged with criminal possession of cocaine and criminal possession of a controlled substance.