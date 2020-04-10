Amherst Police: Don't fall victim to this PayPal scam

Amherst Police say they've received reports of a PayPal scam that involves an email claiming that a user's account has been compromised.

The email looks like it comes from PayPal, even though it hasn't. The email claims that the person would have to buy gift cards to bring their account back.

In the email, police say, the victim is also asked for bank account information.

PayPal says they will never ask for bank account information or other sensitive details through an email. Additionally, real PayPal emails don't contain attachments or ask you to download software.

PayPal recommends going to PayPal.com to check you account, rather than clicking links in emails. For more information about PayPal scams, click here.

Amherst Police say you should contact your local police department if you have been the victim of a scam.