SNAP recipients target of latest scam

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) says its received several reports of fraud attempts aimed at those who get SNAP assistance.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The federal government wants those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to be aware of the latest scam making the rounds.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is issued the following warning after being made aware of several fraud attempts:

Be aware of a scam using texting to obtain your personal information. The text might say you were chosen to receive food stamps or SNAP. If you do not know if a request for information about SNAP is real or not, contact your local SNAP office.

Never share personal information with individuals or organizations that you do not know. Personal information includes your social security number, bank information, or SNAP electronic benefits transfer card or PIN number.

If you think the text is a scam, do not reply at all. Just delete.