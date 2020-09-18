Batavia Police warn residents of phone scam

Police say the scammers are using a phone number and name of the City in Batavia in an attempt to get victims to provide personal banking information.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — City of Batavia Police are warning residents of a phone scam aimed at obtaining personal banking information.

The caller ID comes across as “City of Batavia” with the phone number 585-343-8182. Authorities say the scammer is telling victims they have been overcharged on a utility bill and want information to reimburse the money.

Police want to remind residents that the City of Batavia will not request personal banking information over the phone. The city only provides refunds or payments to citizens and vendors in the form of a check.