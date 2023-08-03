New photos created to show what a Buffalo teen would look like 3 years later, after he went missing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been using a new technology to generate an age progressed version of pictures of missing children.
They recently created an age progressed picture of a 12 year old from Buffalo, Jaylen Griffin. Jaylen was last seen on the morning of August 4, 2020, and had left his home in Buffalo to walk to a neighborhood store, but never returned back home.
Since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
If you have any information about Jaylen or his disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Buffalo Police Department at 1-716-853-222
Below is what the age progression photo created by NCEMEC of Jaylen looks like
The purpose of an age progression photo is to show the public an approximation of what a missing child might look like as time passes while they are missing, not just what he or she looked like when they vanished years, or decades, ago.
The hope is that someone out in the community may recognize the age progression. For many families of missing children, age progressions pictures can be a double-edged sword. They give them hope of still finding their child after many years – but can be a huge emotional punch.
To learn more about NCMEC visit www.missingkids.org