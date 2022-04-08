Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen

Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change.

Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.

Thursday night "Bury the Violence," an anti-violence group joined family and friends in East Buffalo petitioning the community to step in and speak up.

"We need more people involved. We need people who know something. This child was 12 years old when he went missing. We need them to understand this is not something you can just make judgment on and shed light to, we need you to understand he belongs with his family," said Kareema Morris, founder of Bury the Violence