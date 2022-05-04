A former Buffalo Public School teacher is going to prison for selling drugs, possessing firearms to further his drug trafficking

Michael Masecchia, 57, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo Public School teachers will be going to prison following pleading guilty to drug trafficking related charges.

Michael Masecchia, 57, of Williamsville was convicted of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. Masecchia was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Masecchia was arrested in August of 2019 after investigators found seven homemade explosives, two rifles, five shotguns, a pistol, and drugs during a search of his home.

Prosecutors say that Masecchia was involved in the sale of marijuana in Buffalo and the surrounding areas from 1999 until his arrest. Masecchia is also said to have participated in marijuana grow operations in Ellicottville and Franklinville, in Cattaraugus County.

Additionally, Masecchia was in possession of firearms to protect his proceeds and property where he stored marijuana and currency.

Masecchia pleaded guilty to the charges and as part of his agreement he admitted that he received "sensitive law enforcement information" from co-defendant Joseph Bongiovanni. Bongiovanni worked as a Special Agent of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration in Buffalo.

The information Masecchia received included names of potential cooperators and intel on if Masecchia was under federal investigation. This information is what helped Masecchia among others sell marijuana undetected.

A search of Masecchia Main Street residence in 2019 uncovered $27,950.00 in U.S. currency; two rifles, five shotguns, and a pistol; ammunition; marijuana and suspected cocaine; steroids; hypodermic needles; THC edibles; cannabis syrup; drug paraphernalia; and four cell phones.

Charges are still pending against Bongiovanni.