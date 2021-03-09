After 8 shootings in 1 week, Niagara Falls acknowledges surge in gun violence

Since Saturday night, 8 people have been shot in the City of Niagara Falls. One person has died.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls has seen a spike in shootings recently, the latest happening Thursday night with four people shot.

The latest shooting, which happened Thursday around 10 p.m. at 19th Street and Welch Avenue, has left one person in critical condition, two others suffered non-life threatening injuries, and a fourth person shot has been arrested for weapons possession and charges in connection to a shooting a week ago.

We've heard from the Mayor of Niagara Falls Rob Restaino this week and police have issued updates. Now we're taking questions to city council.

How are they responding with shootings in the city on the rise?

"Well, the first thing that we have done this morning is reach out to the mayor and the police chief and offered anything that we can do that can possibly help the situation we will jump forward to do," said Niagara Falls council member Kenny Tompkins, the chairman of the City Council.

He says lawmakers are ready to help police financially if need be.

What would city council be in position to possibly do in terms of providing resources to either the police department or the city to address what's happening with the rise in shootings?

"Well, we would find the money somewhere, whether it comes from the tourism fund, whether it comes from something if the police told us, 'Let's pick a number, $10,000, to do a blitz,' or to do something like that. I can't see why my colleagues would not push forward to find that money," Tompkins said.

As 2 On Your Side has reported, the city continues to rely on sheriff's deputies to address crime in the city, but the mayor says deputies help out with road patrol.

Despite the surge in shootings, the city says crime is down.

"Crime itself is down 45 percent, so shootings and homicides, I don't have exact figures, but I think year over year in both of those instances, we are either at or below last year's figures," Restaino said.

On Friday, we asked for actual numbers to back that up, but the city still hasn't provided them.

If you have any information about these recent shootings or any crime in the city, you're asked to call Niagara Falls police as soon as possible.

Ezra Scott, the founder and coordinator of Niagara Falls Peacemakers, says he would like to see the city use some of the $25 million it is getting through the American Rescue Plan to bolster anti-violence group efforts.

"I would like to see some funding, some resources that could be utilized to create a full-time team that could really dedicate themselves to connecting with the individuals that are in the community and in the streets," Scott said.

But the city says it has some concerns funding a group that is not an established nonprofit.