One dead after shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Niagara Falls on Wednesday night.
Shortly after 11 PM, Niagara Falls Police responded to a report of a man being shot at the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue. Officers found a man laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-471.