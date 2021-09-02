One dead after shooting in Niagara Falls

20-year-old male was shot multiple times on Wednesday night at the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Niagara Falls on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11 PM, Niagara Falls Police responded to a report of a man being shot at the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue. Officers found a man laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.