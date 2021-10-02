75-year-old Buffalo man indicted in fatal stabbing of his girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An elderly Buffalo man could spend the rest of his life in prison for the stabbing death of his girlfriend.
Donald McCoy, 75, was virtually arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on a charge of second-degree murder.
McCoy is accused of killing 55-year-old Adele Oliver-Reese last December 3 in the apartment they shared on Amherst Street in Buffalo. Oliver-Reese died at the scene.
He remains held without bail pending his next court date in March and faces a maximum of 25 years to life behind bars if convicted of the charge.