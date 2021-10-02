75-year-old Buffalo man indicted in fatal stabbing of his girlfriend

An Erie County Grand Jury has charged Donald McCoy with second degree murder in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Adele Oliver-Reese last December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An elderly Buffalo man could spend the rest of his life in prison for the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

Donald McCoy, 75, was virtually arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on a charge of second-degree murder.

McCoy is accused of killing 55-year-old Adele Oliver-Reese last December 3 in the apartment they shared on Amherst Street in Buffalo. Oliver-Reese died at the scene.