Donald McCoy faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday on Amherst Street, near McKinley High School.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man has been charged with murder, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say officers responded to a suspicious call early Thursday morning. That's when they found the victim.