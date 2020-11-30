Amherst Police looking for witnesses after injured male was found in the street and later died

Officers say the victim had what appeared to be serious injuries. He was taken to ECMC where he later died.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are looking for witnesses after a man was found in the street with serious injuries.

Police were called to Thistle Lea on Sunday around 3 a.m. for a report of a male lying in the street.

The name of the victim has not been released.