Amherst Police looking for witnesses after injured male was found in the street and later died

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are looking for witnesses after a man was found in the street with serious injuries.
Police were called to Thistle Lea on Sunday around 3 a.m. for a report of a male lying in the street.
Officers say the victim had what appeared to be serious injuries. He was taken to ECMC where he later died.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Investigators will be canvassing the area to look for video and witnesses. They're asking any businesses, or drivers, who might have security or dash cam video of the area. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Amherst Police Department at: 716- 689-1311.