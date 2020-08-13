Nearly 2 tons of marijuana seized at the Peace Bridge

The estimated street value of the confiscated narcotics is $8 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, US Customs and Border Patrol officers seized nearly two tons of marijuana at the Peace Bridge after searching a suspicious cargo unit.

Officers inspected a package that was declared as seven skids of lighting. Upon opening the cargo unit, officers found 14 wooden pallets full of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside cardboard boxes.

The total weight of the marijuana is 3,836 pounds, with an estimated street value of more than $8 million.