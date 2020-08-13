Nearly 2 tons of marijuana seized at the Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, US Customs and Border Patrol officers seized nearly two tons of marijuana at the Peace Bridge after searching a suspicious cargo unit.
Officers inspected a package that was declared as seven skids of lighting. Upon opening the cargo unit, officers found 14 wooden pallets full of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana inside cardboard boxes.
The total weight of the marijuana is 3,836 pounds, with an estimated street value of more than $8 million.
"These CBP Officers have remained vigilant and engaged as travel restrictions at the border continue”, said Port Director De La O. “They have never let their guard down and their discovery of another large marijuana seizure exemplifies their dedication to the CBP mission.”