Jamestown man indicted on multiple child pornography charges

The US Attorney's office says suspect also facing charges of enticement and production, and committing certain crimes while required to register as a sex offender.

A Jamestown man faces a minimum sentence of 45 years behind bars, and the possibility of life, following his indictment by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.

The three count complaint charges Richard Lafrance, 34, with enticement, production of child pornography, and committing certain crimes while required to register as a sex offender.

The US Attorney's office says in April 2019, Lafrance allegedly met and communicated via email and text with a 14-year old victim. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas A. C. Penrose, who is handling the case, says the communications were sexually explicit and included his request for the victim to send him naked pictures. In addition, they allegedly met at least two times for sex.