Buffalo Police investigate several shootings overnight

Five people were shot over the past 12 hours in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating several shootings overnight, including one on Eckhert Street.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Eckhert Street around 10pm Wednesday.

There, they found a male shot in the arm. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were also called to investigate a shooting on Layer Street early Wednesday morning. Two people were shot. Buffalo Police say their injuries are serious in nature.

Buffalo Police are also investigating a shooting on Rapin Place.

A 32-year-old man from Buffalo was shot Wednesday night just before 10pm.

That man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and was initially listed in stable condition, according to police.

Another man was shot and killed in the city's Lasalle neighborhood late Wednesday night.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson says a man was shot in the 3300 block of Bailey Avenue near Lasalle Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

He was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD detectives.