Police: Two women killed in Buffalo domestic incident, suspect takes own life

A six-year-old child was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but is safe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were shot and killed in their home on Layer Avenue early Thursday morning in a domestic violence incident which led to a standoff with Buffalo police with the shooting suspect. They say he later took his own life before a SWAT team could get into his 10th Street apartment.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the incident began Thursday morning when neighbors heard shots fired on Layer Avenue in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood. Responding police say they found a woman and her mother dead in the home and a six-year-old child who was not harmed.

Captain Rinaldo says the male suspect, who was the boyfriend of the younger woman, was seen fleeing the scene in his speeding car and was traced to the 10th Street address. That is when SWAT officers attempted to make contact with the suspect. Rinaldo says tear gas was fired into the upper floor apartment and officers using a search warrant entered the unit to find the suspect dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

No identities or ages of the victims have been released as yet.

Captain Rinaldo says the six-year-old child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital but did not appear to have any injuries.