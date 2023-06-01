2 women, teenage face charges in assault at Niagara Falls Tim Hortons

A video circulating on social media showed an assault that happened over the weekend at a Tim Horton's on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls women have been charged in connection with an assault at a Tim Hortons restaurant.

Brittny Robinson, 37 and Brionna Harris, 30, were arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on charges of Gang Assault in the 2nd Degree. A 13-year-old teenager, who is not being named due to their age, is also facing the same charge, was issued an appearance ticket for family court.

Superintendent of Police, John Faso said in a statement earlier this week, "I am appalled at what I saw on the video posted on social media and we will not tolerate this behavior in our city."

The location on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls made changes to their operating hours after the Sunday night altercation.

Richard Sabin, a district manager for the company that owns the store, CBR Holdings Inc., told 2 On Your Side that the store will be closing its dining room at 2 p.m. daily and closing the entire store at 8 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

"We are horrified by the incident that took place... and heartbroken for our team member who was viciously attacked," Sabin said in an emailed statement.

He did not comment on the condition of the team member who was attacked, but police say the 42-year-old victim was released from the hospital on Wednesday.