Charges expected soon in connection with assault in a Niagara Falls Tim Hortons

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A video has been circulating on social media of an assault that happened over the weekend at a Tim Horton's in Niagara Falls.

According to a statement from the city's mayor, Robert Restaino, the Niagara Falls Police Department's Detective Unit is investigating the case, and charges are expected soon for those involved.

Superintendent of Police, John Faso also released a statement saying in part, "I am appalled at what I saw on the video posted on social media and we will not tolerate this behavior in our city."