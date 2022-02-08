Jamestown Police investigate shooting after home invasion

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man that was shot in the back during what is believed to be a home invasion and robbery.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a shooting they believed resulted from a home invasion Tuesday night.

Officers were called to 3 North Cowden just before 8 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man that was shot in the back during what is believed to be a home invasion and robbery.

Police said the suspects drove from the scene in a sedan.

The victim was air flighted to UPMC Hamot in Erie.