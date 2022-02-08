x
Jamestown Police investigate shooting after home invasion

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man that was shot in the back during what is believed to be a home invasion and robbery.
Credit: Jamestown Police

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a shooting they believed resulted from a home invasion Tuesday night.   

Officers were called to 3 North Cowden just before 8 p.m. on a report of a shooting.  

When they arrived at the scene they found a man that was shot in the back during what is believed to be a home invasion and robbery. 

Police said the suspects drove from the scene in a sedan.

The victim was air flighted to UPMC Hamot in Erie. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPD at 716 483 7537 or the anonymous tip at 716-483-8477.

