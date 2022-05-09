Suspect indicted in last month's shooting at the City Market Plaza in Niagara Falls

The incident happened the afternoon of April 12. A 16-year-old victim was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.

“My office made it a top priority to get this case indicted,” Seaman said. “The community has expressed extreme concern at this individual’s release status after he was initially charged. We acted quickly to present the matter to the Grand Jury so that we could ask a County Court Judge to address release. The defendant has now been remanded to the custody of the Sheriff.”