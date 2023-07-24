21-year-old woman arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man in Buffalo

Police have identified the alleged suspect as 21-year-old Teiyahna Bivens of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is dead a woman is in jail after a domestic incident on Sunday.

BPS said around 5 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of Gerhardt and Northampton Streets.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a victim and rendered aid until he was transported to ECMC. The victim, a 23-year-old man, died at ECMC.

Homicide detectives immediately began an investigation and an alleged suspect was identified and arrested.

Police have identified the alleged suspect as 21-year-old Teiyahna Bivens of Buffalo. She is facing Manslaughter in the First Degree charge.