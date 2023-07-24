x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

21-year-old woman arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man in Buffalo

Police have identified the alleged suspect as 21-year-old Teiyahna Bivens of Buffalo.
Credit: WGRZ
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is dead a woman is in jail after a domestic incident on Sunday. 

BPS said around 5 p.m.,  officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of Gerhardt and Northampton Streets. 

When officers arrived at the scene they located a victim and rendered aid until he was transported to ECMC. The victim, a 23-year-old man, died at ECMC.

Homicide detectives immediately began an investigation and an alleged suspect was identified and arrested.

Police have identified the alleged suspect as 21-year-old Teiyahna Bivens of Buffalo. She is facing Manslaughter in the First Degree charge.

The victim's name have not been released.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Car thefts

Before You Leave, Check This Out