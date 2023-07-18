Man found guilty in stabbing death of Maurice Kidd in West Seneca last July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was found guilty in court Tuesday in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Maurice G. Kidd, Jr.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office said the jury found 25-year-old Jairus J. Kedzierski guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
Jurors rendered their decision this afternoon after 10 hours of deliberation following a five-day trial.
On Friday, July 29, 2022, just after 11:30 p.m., Kedzierski and the Kidd were involved in a physical altercation on Edson Street in the Town of West Seneca. After the fight on the street, Kedzierski attacked Kidd from behind and stabbed him over 10 times.
Kedzierski faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.