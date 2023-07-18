x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found guilty in stabbing death of Maurice Kidd in West Seneca last July

A 25-year-old man was found guilty in court Tuesday in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Maurice G. Kidd, Jr.
Credit: Family of Maurice G. Kidd, Jr. (WGRZ)
The victim, 29-year-old Maurice G. Kidd, Jr.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was found guilty in court Tuesday in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Maurice G. Kidd, Jr. 

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said the jury found 25-year-old Jairus J. Kedzierski guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree. 

Jurors rendered their decision this afternoon after 10 hours of deliberation following a five-day trial.

On Friday, July 29, 2022, just after 11:30 p.m., Kedzierski and the Kidd were involved in a physical altercation on Edson Street in the Town of West Seneca. After the fight on the street, Kedzierski attacked Kidd from behind and stabbed him over 10 times.

Kidd was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead. 

Kedzierski faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Credit: Erie County District Attorney's Office
The Erie County District Attorney's Office said the jury found 25-year-old Jairus J. Kedzierski guilty of one count of Murder in the Second Degree.

He was acquitted of the other count in the indictment against him and continues to be held without bail.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

District Attorney updates Burham investigation, couple talks about dog finding him in their yard

Before You Leave, Check This Out