Buffalo man arraigned in connection to April stabbing death

Anthony Reynolds, 31, was arraigned Wednesday in Buffalo City Court in connection to the stabbing death of 26-year-old Marquese Smith.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing up to 25 years in prison after he was arraigned on a manslaughter charge Wednesday.

Smith died on Thursday, April 6 after being stabbed in the torso shortly before 6 p.m. inside of a building on West Utica Street, between Linwood Avenue and Main Street. He was declared dead the scene.

Reynolds will return to court on Tuesday for a felony hearing. He is being held without bail.