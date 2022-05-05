20-year-old Connecticut man charged in Jamestown shots fired incident

Victor M. Nunez was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Connecticut man is facing charges following a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening in Jamestown.

According to the Jamestown Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Broadhead Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of multiple shots being fired. Officers say the suspect vehicle, identified as a blue Chevrolet Cruze, was later located unoccupied. The Chevrolet Cruze was reportedly parked on the east side of Jamestown.

After the car was found, officers were able to locate the suspects and the alleged shooter was taken into police custody. Victor M. Nunez was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Investigators from the Jamestown Police Department and the FBI recovered a weapon they believe was used in the incident.

Police say additional charges are expected.