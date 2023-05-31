Car hits Tim Hortons in City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — No one was hurt after a vehicle hit a Tim Hortons restaurant in the City of Tonawanda Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened at the Tim Hortons at 71 Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda just before 5 p.m.
Police say the vehicle, a 2011 Chevy Cruz, was traveling south on Seymour Street when it drifted into the drive thru lane and stuck the building.
Police say the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle told them he 'dozed off'. He was not injured.
The damage to the building was not extensive, according to police, and was able to remain open.