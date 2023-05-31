Car hits Tim Hortons in City of Tonawanda

The accident happened at the Tim Hortons at 71 Niagara Street in the City of Tonawanda just before 5 p.m.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — No one was hurt after a vehicle hit a Tim Hortons restaurant in the City of Tonawanda Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle, a 2011 Chevy Cruz, was traveling south on Seymour Street when it drifted into the drive thru lane and stuck the building.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle told them he 'dozed off'. He was not injured.