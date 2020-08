Police say a 29-year-old female, 35-year-old female, and 49-year-old male were struck by gunfire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened early Friday morning in the 400 block of Amherst Street.

Authorities say the incident appeared to have been a home invasion.