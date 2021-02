Both teens were shot in the lower leg and were taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens are listed in stable condition after they were shot in the leg Saturday evening.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Langfield Drive, between Bailey Avenue and Eggert Road.

Both teens were shot in the lower leg and were taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.