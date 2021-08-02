1 person dead, 1 in hospital after Sunday shooting in Buffalo

A 27-year-old man died and a 24-year-old is in stable condition after a shooting on Sunday in Buffalo's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men in their 20s were shot on Sunday in Buffalo's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Buffalo Police say they got a call regarding a shooting in the 900 block of Glenwood Ave.

Two men were shot during a large gathering, police say. Both men were taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance, where one individual, a 27-year-old man, was later declared deceased. A 24-year-old is in stable condition, police say.