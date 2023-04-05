2 Buffalo residents indicted on charges in connection to looting following 2022 blizzard

Walter Hicks, 35, and Shaniece Jones, 35, both of Buffalo we arraigned on an indictment charging them each with one count of burglary in the third degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney announced that two people have been arraigned on charges for allegedly looting a store during the December blizzard.

Walter Hicks, 35, and Shaniece Jones, 35, both of Buffalo we arraigned on an indictment charging them each with one count of burglary in the third degree.

Prosecutors allege that the two knowingly and unlawfully entered a Family Dollar store on Bailey Avenue to steal on Dec. 27.

The store was damaged from other looting incidents. Investigators allege that Hicks and Jones entered the store through a broken glass door, which was broken by unknown individuals.

Hicks and Jones were arrested in the back room of the store.

If convicted they both face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Both have been released as the charge does on qualify for bail.