Police make arrests for looting during the blizzard in Amherst and Buffalo

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that arrests were made following alleged looting in the Town of Amherst and Buffalo.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that arrests were made following alleged looting in the Town of Amherst as well as two more looting-related arrests in Buffalo.

The District Attorney's office said Joshua McMillan, 20, of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday morning on one count of Burglary in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony).

According to the news release, on Sunday, Dec, 25 just before 7 p.m., allegedly McMillan along with others, broke into a restaurant on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. The DA's office said McMillan knowingly entered the store with the intent to commit a crime, which was closed at the time of the incident due to the snowstorm. The restaurant owner reported that approximately $2,700 in cash and various electronics were stolen.

McMillan is set to return to court on Jan. 23, at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. Also, a judge issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim, which orders McMillan to stay away from the restaurant.

If convicted of the charge, McMillan could face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

The DA's office said Christopher A. Ripley, 40, of Buffalo was arraigned on one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony) and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class “E” felony) on Dec. 31.

According to the new release, on December 26, Ripley intentionally damaged the door of a pizzeria on the 1100 block of East Lovejoy Street by breaking a window with a crowbar. Allegedly he is also accused of intentionally damaging the door of a second business on the same block. Both businesses were closed at the time of the crimes due to the blizzard.

Ripley is set to be back in court on Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. Ripley had been ordered by a judge to stay away from the businesses.

If convicted, Ripley faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The DA's office said Quinton D. Jones, 37, of Buffalo was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on Dec. 30 on the following offenses:

Two counts of Burglary in the Third Degree (Class “D” felonies)

One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony)

Two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Petit Larceny (Class “A” misdemeanor)

According to the news release, on Dec. 24, Jones allegedly stayed inside of a pizzeria, located on the 3600 block of Main Street in the Town of Amherst, with the intent to commit a burglary. He got into the building by smashing a window. He is accused of stealing food products and money from the register, taking a total of about $800. The store was closed at the time of the crime due to the blizzard.

After that, the DA's office said Jones went into a second store, located on the 3500 block of Main Street in the Town of Amherst. He allegedly broke a window to unlock the door and stole approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise. This store was also closed at the time of the crime due to the snowstorm.

Jones was in court Wednesday morning for a felony hearing and bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.