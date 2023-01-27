Cariol Horne arraigned for allegedly harassing Buffalo Police officers during blizzard

Last month Horne posted on Facebook that she was pushed after asking officers not to make those people being questioned sit on the cold ground.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne has been arraigned for allegedly harassing officers.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says police were interviewing two people as part of a looting investigation back on Christmas day when Horne tried to stop them.

Prosecutors say she also pushed an officer.

Last month Horne posted on Facebook that she was pushed after asking officers not to make those people being questioned sit on the cold ground. She also said she did not steal anything.

Horne will be back in our court on March 2. She was released; the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. If convicted, Horne could face one year in jail.