BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times.

Buffalo Police were called on reports of a shooting just before midnight Monday night.

The shooting happened on the first block of Thomas Street.



When officers arrived at the scene they found the 17-year-old male that was shot while inside a vehicle.