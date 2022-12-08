Buffalo Police make arrest following domestic related shooting

A woman was pistol-whipped and a man was shot, both were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a Wednesday night shooting on Marine Drive.

In a domestic related incident, police report that a 27-year-old woman was pistol-shipped and a 51-year-old man was shot. Both were taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was identified and apprehended by police. Officials report that a loaded 9 mm Smith and Wesson was recovered during the arrest.

Martin Zachary, 40, has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

Police are still investigating the incident.