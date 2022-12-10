Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls

The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls.

The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.

The woman was then pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a City of Niagara Falls spokesperson. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of 9th Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 716-286-4553, or the general police information number at 716-286-4711.