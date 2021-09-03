2 Jamestown adults face child endangerment, drug possession charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown SWAT Team executed a search Friday morning that resulted in the arrest of two people.
Christopher Howie and Kelly Harrell have been arrested for two counts third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.
Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment at the 200 block of McKinley Avenue. The search located a 7-year-old child, drugs, and packaging materials.
The apartment was also discovered to be unlivable and condemned by the City of Jamestown Department of Development.
Howie and Harrell were transported to the Jamestown City Jail where they are being held pending arraignment.