2 Jamestown adults face child endangerment, drug possession charges

A search on Christopher Howie and Kelly Harrell residence was executed Friday morning.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown SWAT Team executed a search Friday morning that resulted in the arrest of two people.

Christopher Howie and Kelly Harrell have been arrested for two counts third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment at the 200 block of McKinley Avenue. The search located a 7-year-old child, drugs, and packaging materials.

The apartment was also discovered to be unlivable and condemned by the City of Jamestown Department of Development.