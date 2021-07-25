Leandra's Law arrest made in Amherst

Amherst Police say a 39-year-old Buffalo man was driving under the influence of a narcotic pain reliever with a 13-year-old in the vehicle.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges, including Leandra's Law, after allegedly driving while impaired with a minor in the vehicle.

Amherst Police say that 39-year-old Matthew B. Rainero was driving under the influence of a narcotic pain reliever. The 13-year-old who was in the vehicle was turned over to a sober third party.

A report to the police about a possible drunk driver was made around 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Mel Ott Little League, near Sweet Home Middle School.

Police say Rainero has been charged with driving while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs; criminal possession of a controlled substance; endangering the welfare of a child; and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 15 years old, which is a Class E felony.