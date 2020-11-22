350 turkeys given away during Niagara Falls event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Saturday in Niagara Falls, 350 neighbors got gifted a turkey for the fast approaching Thanksgiving.
Aero Transportation hosted an event where the turkeys were first-come, first-served.
Along with the poultry, canned goods and other donations such as hats and gloves were also given out.
"We just wanted to give them a break and give back to the community and get people together, and what's better than food together?" said Amas Mengla, the Aero Transportation vice president.
This is the fourth year that Aero has hosted the event.