350 turkeys given away during Niagara Falls event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Saturday in Niagara Falls, 350 neighbors got gifted a turkey for the fast approaching Thanksgiving.

Aero Transportation hosted an event where the turkeys were first-come, first-served.

Along with the poultry, canned goods and other donations such as hats and gloves were also given out.

"We just wanted to give them a break and give back to the community and get people together, and what's better than food together?" said Amas Mengla, the Aero Transportation vice president.