American Red Cross assisting 14 WNY families displaced by weekend storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting 14 families who were displaced over the weekend after intense storms caused wind damage and lakeshore flooding to parts of Western New York.

The Red Cross says its volunteers are providing immediate emergency assistance for 33 people. Some of the impacted areas include Bemus Point in Chautauqua County and the Town of Hamburg in Erie County.

While working with local authorities and emergency management officers, disaster assessment teams were also assessing the region on Monday to help determine the extent of damage and to possibly facilitate further responses.

Assistance from the Red Cross typically includes funding for temporary housing, along with food and clothing as needed. The Red Cross also has volunteers that are specially trained in disaster mental health to help those affected by disasters.

The Red Cross says affected families will meet with caseworkers over the next few days to work on a long-term recovery plan.