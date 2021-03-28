A tribute to trailblazing June Bacon Bercey's legacy for Women's History Month

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith reflects on this meteorologist's breakthrough story in this month's episode of commUNITY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — June Bacon Bercey was a trailblazer in the weather community.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith first learned of June's legacy at a weather conference in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2019. One of the keynote presentations was given by one of her mentees, Janice Huff, who is now the chief meteorologist at the NBC station in New York City.

The story Huff told in her speech was about how June was her "mentor from afar," paving the way for all women and minorities in the television industry, all while providing insight and guidance for generations to come.

When Smith found out June worked at Channel 2, she was surprised but excited and inspired.

Smith stated, "Just to have that ever so distant connection to her legacy, one that inspires me as a young woman and scientists in this industry, makes be proud to be here."

June Bacon Bercey’s legacy will live on in the weather community. The Award for Broadcaster of the Year given by the American Meteorological Society will be in her name beginning in 2022.