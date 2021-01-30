commUNITY spotlight: Chef Darian Bryan

Call him Chef Darian! He's busy keeping some Buffalo Bills players well fed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chef Darian Bryan has been cooking since he was 8-years-old in Jamaica, now the personal chef for a few Buffalo Bills players, including Stefon Diggs, is busier than ever cooking meals to keep football players well nourished.

When asked what is it about cooking that excites him, he recalled cooking as a child.

"I loved it," he said. "I like the way how food made people happy then I started to make experiments on my grandparents, some weird stuff, oh try this, and I see their reaction and I'm like, you know what, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life."

Bryan attended culinary school at Erie Community College and worked at a few local restaurants before he started doing pop-up restaurants.

"I set up a table in front of like 50 people, and I just cook like a six-course or eight-course fine dining meal," he said.

While working at a restaurant in Hamburg, he met former NFL player Vontae Davis.

"I didn't know who he was, I wasn't big in football," Bryan said. "I played soccer, I'm from Jamaica, so I walk over and was talking to him. The next day I'm like, 'You're back.' He said, 'Everything was amazing, who is in charge?' I said, 'I'm the chef.' He said, 'You want to be my personal chef, I play for the Bills.' I'm like, 'OK, I'll be your chef.'"

Chef Darian shared one of Diggs favorite meals.

"He loves Cajun seafood pasta, and he loves lamb, and pretty much everything I do," he said.

He also cooked a meal at Diggs house for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"I'm a showman, I love to entertain. I love to cook and educate people about food, different cultures and different cuisine," he said.