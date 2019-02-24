BUFFALO, N.Y. — A very unique feature of Lake Erie is what happens to water levels when elevated winds continue for a long period of time. The effect of the wind on water levels is for a rapid rise on the eastern end of Lake Erie and a rapid water drop on the western end.

A push of strong southwesterly winds piles up water on our end of the lake. This is called a seiche and is occurring Sunday. Water levels near the marina in Buffalo have gone up 2 feet already and could go up another few feet by Sunday night. This will cause the possibility of lake shore damaged due to high water levels in ice piling up.

It will also put tremendous stress on her ice boom and may allow for some ice to overtop it in head down the Niagara River.