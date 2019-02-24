BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ice boom in Lake Erie has been broken due to the high winds.

Large chunks of ice are jamming up the Niagara River and could cause flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for north-central Erie County and southwestern Niagara County until 12 a.m. Monday.

The ice boom, installed every winter, prevents large chunks of ice from flowing down the river.

Storm Team 2's Patrick Hammer was covering the winds when a viewer sent him a picture of a piece of the boom out in the Niagara River.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to Twitter to confirm that it is in fact, part of the ice boom, saying "The Ice Boom has broken and the Niagara River is being flooded with ice. This is a picture of a piece taken near Grand Island. Allegedly 7 sections were seen in the river. Ice is building up along the shore."