Town of Tonawanda planning board hears proposal for new Jim's Steak Out at Adventure Landing site

Representatives from Jim's Steak Out are hoping construction can begin at the Adventure Landing site by the end of the year.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda held its regular planning board meeting Wednesday night, and town officials were able to hear from Jim's Steak Out representatives about their plan for the Adventure Landing site.

"We've outgrown our building on Sheridan and Belmont," said Jim Incorvaia, owner of Jim's Steak Out. "It's extremely busy, it's really hard to get in and out."

Incorvaia says that if there is traffic stopped at the light on Belmont it's not possible to get out of the parking lot.

The plan is for the Jim's Steak Out location at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Belmont to shut down, and the property sold.

As for plans at the Adventure Landing site, Incorvaia confirmed what Town of Tonawanda officials told 2 On Your Side on Tuesday that they want to create a Jim's Steak Out location with more parking, drive-thru, and additional retail space.

Incorvaia didn't rule out renting that retail space to the current operator of Adventure Landing.

"If he's interested in renting some of that space to continue his video games and whatever, it'll be there," Incorvaia said.

Some members of the public expressed concerns about the amount of noise a drive-thru would create, especially late at night.

"A six-foot fence [would be put up] all the way in the back, with heavy landscaping, you can see we do a lot of landscaping on our properties," Incorvaia said.

Incorvaia also said all of the traffic in and out of the new location would enter from Sheridan Drive and the Grayton Road entrance would be closed off.