TOT planning board to review plans for Jim's Steakout to purchase Adventure Landing

The Town of Tonawanda Planning Board will get its first look at plans to transform Adventure Landing into a Jim’s Steakout.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It looks like where you used to go to play mini-golf, you may soon go to purchase hoagies.

As was first reported in the Buffalo News, Wednesday night, the Town of Tonawanda Planning Board will get its first look at plans to transform Adventure Landing into a drive-thru Jim’s Steakout.

Town of Tonawanda Deputy Supervisor John Bargnesi Jr. called the news exciting.

“They are looking to expand their current business right down the street. To expand the restaurant and build a second parcel outbuilding that would be for retail use,” said Bargnesi.

If approved, the new plans would mean the current Jim’s Steakout at the corner of Sheridan and Belmont would close and the owners would either lease or sell the property.

Deputy Supervisor Bargnesi said Adventure Landing’s property owners are based out of California and said the man that operates the mini-golf and arcade staple is retiring. He said the property went up for sale a couple of months ago and said there were several interested parties including a Dollar Store franchise.

“I am thrilled that it is a local family,” he said.

Adventure Landing’s owners were actively marketing the property for sale and Bargnesi said he’s just glad the building won’t go dormant, and the property won’t become overrun.

Company sources tell us that the fate of mini-golf on the property is still up in the air.

For those who may wonder what will happen to some of the staple statues within the mini-golf course? If approved, Bergnesi said Jim Steakout owner Jim Incorvia plans to raffle off the giraffe and baby giraffe with all the proceeds going to support the Buffalo Zoo.

Details and a formal announcement about the raffle will be made soon.

2 On Your Side reached out to Jim's Steakout for more information but was told they are going to wait to comment until after Wednesday's Town of Tonawanda Planning Board meeting.