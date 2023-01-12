State, mobile and casino sportsbooks will bank on Bills playoff run

In the first year it collected taxes on mobile sports betting, the state filled its coffers with $690M+ in new revenues. Casino sports books aren't doing bad either.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a year ago, mobile sports betting was legalized in New York State, and Albany has been able to parlay that legalization into a big revenues for their coffers.

In 2022, according to the NYS Gaming Commission, $16,192,562,924 was wagered on mobile sportsbooks apps. The state receives 51% of the net revenues the sportsbook company's report.

A total of $693,124,221 in new tax revenue was collected in 2022 from the legalization of mobile sports betting.

The state says those collected taxes, much like the lottery taxes, is diverted to fund education in the state.

Back in November, NYS Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O'Dwyer said the taxes collected from sports betting "will provide critical support to our schools, youth sports and responsible gaming programs."

According to the state, $5 million of the money collected is directed toward youth sports in underserved communities.

Another $6 million is allocated for gambling education and awareness campaigns.

The remaining $682,124,221, according to the state, will be used for "education aid." 2 On Your Side has not been able to locate a specific breakdown of what that aid is and how it will be used.

For perspective, if the state opted to divide the taxes collected equally to the 731 school districts in New York, each would receive $933,138.46

With the Bills in the playoffs there is certainly going to be more interest in sports betting. In fact, with the Sabres doing relatively well, there's enthusiasm across the Buffalo sports betting world.

"It means more excitement in the sportsbook," said Billy O'Dell.

O'Dell is the sports book manager for the Buffalo Creek Casino, operation by the Seneca Nation in downtown Buffalo.

O'Dell says he's expecting a lot of first time betters to place a wager on the Bills wild card game against the Dolphins.

"I advise anyone who's making their first wager and not sure how, asked one of us and let us help you out," O'Dell said. "We're here to educate you and make sure you're doing the right thing."

Mobile sports betting hasn't had a huge impact on the in-person betting, according to O'Dell. Buffalo Creek opened their sportsbook in 2019, but it wasn't until 2022 where they had their first full year without the pandemic impacting league schedules.

O'Dell also says that sports betting isn't what it used to be, and is accepted more in the mainstream.