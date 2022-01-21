NYS Gaming Commission: over $600M handled since launch of mobile sports betting apps

Caesars Sportsbook was the biggest winner according to the gaming commission data and had both the highest gross gaming revenue and cash handled.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The New York mobile sports betting market was expected to see a crush of users when the state gaming commission gave the "all clear" for four players to enter the market on January 8.

That expectation became reality when the state gaming commission posted new data Friday night that indicated those new mobile sports betting apps handled over $603 million in bets in their first two weeks of operation.

The Associated Press reports if those numbers continue through the month New York's sports betting market would rival the best months of New Jersey's nation-leading market, including in-person betting.



Caesars Sportsbook was the biggest winner according to the gaming commission data and had both the highest gross gaming revenue (GGR) and cash handled. FanDuel was second. DraftKings was third and Rush Street Interactive was a very distant fourth, only grossing $446,696.

In a statement, the New York State Gaming Commission said Friday:

"We have been pleased with the handle, which indicates interest in mobile sports wagering and accessibility to the licensed providers. It's going to be a great sports weekend capped off by the Buffalo Bills playing in Kansas City on Sunday night."

State Senator James Addabbo (D), Chair for the Racing, Gaming, and Wagering Chair told 2 On Your Side at the start of January, even if you don't participate you may benefit from the tax revenue the state will bring in.

"With it being in New York, there's significant revenue, educational funding, jobs, $6 million in new funding for addiction programs, $5 million in new funding for youth sports throughout the state. So even if you're not into mobile sports betting, if you don't like sports at all, you'll probably benefit from this at some point," Addabbo said.

While mobile sports betting will benefit New York State gambling remains a struggle for many others. If you are dealing with gambling addiction or know someone who is the phone number for the Western New York Problem Gambling Resource Center is 716-833-4274.

You can also call 1-877-8-HOPENY for addiction-related assistance.