Home ownership is trending upward in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Western New York, homeownership has grown over the years, according to the latest estimates.
The region’s number of owner-occupied housing units increased 2.4% from 444,332 in from 2011-15 to 454,983 in 2016-20, according to U.S. Census Bureau five-year American Community Survey estimates.
The bureau defines as a house, apartment, group of rooms or single room used as separate living quarters. A housing unit is occupied if a person or group of people are living there or if the occupants are only temporarily absent, like if they were on vacation.
