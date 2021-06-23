After 35 years in business, Cheektowaga's House of Horrors is closing for good

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A longtime haunted house’s days of scaring are numbered.
House of Horrors & Haunted Catacombs, located at 3637 Union Road in Cheektowaga, is permanently closing this month after 35 years in business. House of Horrors is losing its location, which led to the decision to close, according to its Facebook page. June 26 will be its last day open.
It appears that Locked Up Escape Games, located at the same Union Road address, will close this weekend as well. Online booking for the escape rooms is only available for June 25 and 26.